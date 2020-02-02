Lucy Hale says she once tried to connect with John Mayer on dating app
Actor Lucy Hale has revealed that she once tired to match with singer John Mayer on a dating app. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the "Pretty Little Liars" actor said she pressed yes for the musician on a "so-VIP-it-can't-be-named app," but he didn't seem interested.
"I pressed yes for him, but I don't think he pressed yes for me," Hale said. The 30-year-old actor added that she wasn't bothered about Mayer's past dating reputation.
"I'm so drawn to musical talent, I don't care." Mayer, 42, has dated several stars like Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Minka Kelly and Jennifer Love Hewitt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Taylor Swift attempts to kick Justin Bieber out of her gym
Taylor Swift attempts to kick Justin Bieber out of her gym
Taylor Swift reveals that her Mom has been diagnosed with a brain tumor
Taylor Swift reveals her mother's brain tumour diagnosis
Taylor Swift, Olivia Colman lead diverse Sundance 2020 lineup