Lucy Hale says she once tried to connect with John Mayer on dating app

Actor Lucy Hale has revealed that she once tired to match with singer John Mayer on a dating app. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the "Pretty Little Liars" actor said she pressed yes for the musician on a "so-VIP-it-can't-be-named app," but he didn't seem interested.

"I pressed yes for him, but I don't think he pressed yes for me," Hale said. The 30-year-old actor added that she wasn't bothered about Mayer's past dating reputation.

"I'm so drawn to musical talent, I don't care." Mayer, 42, has dated several stars like Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Minka Kelly and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

