Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alia shares how Ayan, Ranbir, Big B finalise release date for 'Brahmastra'

Alia Bhatt on Sunday shared a video where the director of upcoming sci-fi flick Ayan Mukherji announced the final release date of 'Brahmastra' amid candid conversation to Ranbir Kapoor.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 19:29 IST
Alia shares how Ayan, Ranbir, Big B finalise release date for 'Brahmastra'
A still from the video (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Alia Bhatt on Sunday shared a video where the director of upcoming sci-fi flick Ayan Mukherji announced the final release date of 'Brahmastra' amid candid conversation to Ranbir Kapoor. The 26-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to share the video along with a caption that reads, "Soooooo.. this just happened! Brahmastra 04.12.2020... Promise."

In the candid video recorded by Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukherji, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan are seen sitting on the couch. The video starts with Ranbir telling Ayan how people are making fun of him because 'Brahmastra' being continuously delayed. After this, Ayan says that he is trying his best to finalise a date and asks Ranbir to chill. Ranbir instantly gives a funny reply as he takes a jibe and says, "Aree kya chill. Mere maa baap mujhse puchte hai ki tu acting kar raha hai yaha abhi bhi football ya fir yeh ladki bhaga raha hai." After this, Ayan asks Ranbir to tell his girlfriend to stop recording and all of them in the room starts laughing. Finally, Ayan announces that the film 'Brahmastra' will be releasing on December 4. After this, Big B is seen tweeting the release date while Alia comes ahead behind the lens as she runs to tweet first. Helmed by Ayan Mukherji, 'Brahmastra' is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy. The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Man Utd frustrated by top four blow says Shaw

London, Feb 2 AFP Luke Shaw has revealed Manchester Uniteds stars were hugely frustrated by their failure to close the gap to the Premier Leagues top four. Fourth placed Chelseas 2-2 draw at Leicester on Saturday gave United a chance to chi...

Hindu outfit leader shot dead in heart of Lucknow, four police personnel suspended

A leader of a right-wing Hindu outfit was shot dead on Sunday while he was out on a morning to walk, barely a couple of kilometers away from the high-security Uttar Pradesh legislature complex in the heart of the state capital.Saffron-clad ...

Pak PM Imran Khan on two-day visit to Malaysia after missing Muslim nations summit

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a two-day visit to Kuala Lumpur from Monday to placate the Malaysian leadership after he skipped a major summit of Muslim nations reportedly under pressure from Saudi Arabia. The Pakistan Fo...

Ronaldo penalty double sends Juventus six-points clear

Milan, Feb 2 AFP Cristiano Ronaldo stretched his scoring streak to nine consecutive league games with a penalty double on Sunday as Juventus bounced back from last weekends defeat to Napoli with a 3-0 win over Fiorentina. The Portuguese str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020