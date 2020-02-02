Cartist bringing theme of 'sustainability' at Auto Expo

Cartist, India's first automobile art platform, is all set to be a part of Auto Expos 2020 extravaganza, the mecca of cars and fun, with the main mission of zero-waste, upcycle, sustainable, recycle, reuse. Cartist brings many creative artists of various genres and styles together with an aim to inspire young creative minds to foster their creativity and live art with cars.

The art platform is in a bid to create a sustainable auto-art eco-system that helps old automobiles and their parts live their second life through a unique fusion with local art styles in the form of everyday furniture. Adopting sustainable practices and bring them mainstream to save the environment and reduce pollution are the key factors that are brought to focus in this year's Auto Expo by Cartist.

Some of the exciting attractions that the automobile art platform brings for the public in this year's auto expo includes an exhibition of 'Art Cars' which is painted by a prominent Indian artist. Talking to ANI, a member of Cartist said: "Sustain by Cartist is a solution initiative where we are trying to upcycle the scrap cars. The bid is to make those cars that are leaving carbon footprints to put back in a usable manner that we can take to home and to offices."

"We have converted some cars to furniture and some are put in an installation that can create the awareness of Sustainability," he further added. An activity 'Mai bhi Cartist' will create a space especially for visitors of the Auto Expo, where they can share their experiences of being with Cartist and the Auto Expo.

For the enjoyment of kids, 'Children Art Zone' has been arranged, where the team gives them cutouts in the shape of cars to create something artistic. 'Engaging with Young', an online campaign will be hosted to engage youngsters to create a sustainable car design for the future.

Auto Expo visitors will get a special 'Selfie points'. Live artist performing - We will engage the young artist to paint live at the expo, just like we did last year

A special zone 'World Tyre Zone', where old tires can be used to create art installations or even sustainable furniture. Also,' Workshops' curated for Auto Expo, where the participants can learn Tribal Art, basics of car design, car restoration, photography, mono-prints, papercraft, miniature art and calligraphy with Cartist.

For the first of its kind, Auto Expo will witness artistic furniture range, hand made using parts of old cars and adorned by local artisans Some of the furniture pieces displayed will be Bhulbhuliya, Brahmand, Chakra, Damru, etc.

These are titled innovatively to connect with our day to day living and give a positive message of earthly existence. (ANI)

