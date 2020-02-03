Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez to have a summer wedding

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 13:14 IST
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez to have a summer wedding
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez are ready to exchange vows this summer. The couple announced their engagement last March.

"They are getting married this summer," a source told Us Weekly. Lopez, 50, and Rodriguez, 44, began dating in February of 2017.

The singer was previously married to actor Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and backup dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. She got married to singer Marc Anthony in 2004 and divorced in 2014. The two share twins Max and Emme. Lopez was also briefly engaged to actor Ben Affleck in 2002, before separating in 2004.

Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008 and the ex-couple shares two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

EU funding helps WFP provide logistics services in South Sudan

European Union funding of 6.2 million US7.5 million helped the World Food Programme WFP provide common logistics services critical to reaching millions of people in need for more than 300 humanitarian organizations in South Sudan.Contribu...

GCPL and HICA Join Hands for an Initiative to Promote Plastic Waste Disposal of Household Insecticide Products

MUMBAI, Feb. 3, 2020 PRNewswire -- With plastic waste regarded as the severest environmental concern, Godrej Consumer Products Limited GCPL, a leader in the household insecticide HI category in India, has joined hands with Home Insect Cont...

Air strike kills 9 civilians in northwest Syria: monitor

Beirut, Feb 3 AFP An air strike in conflict-torn northwestern Syria on Monday killed nine civilians, including four children, a war monitor said.The attack, which struck a vehicle transporting displaced people, occurred in a region where Ru...

McDonald's selects Sanjeev Agrawal as new partner for north, east India markets

US fast food chain McDonalds has selected MMG Group chairman Sanjeev Agrawal as its new partner to operate its outlets in north and east India, the company said. The development comes almost nine months after McDonalds bought estranged part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020