Was blown away by Ram Gopal Varma's generosity in giving us 'Bhoot' title: Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday said he was blown away by Ram Gopal Varma's generosity in giving them the title of "Bhoot" . Varma had directed "Bhoot" , featuring Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar in 2003. Almost 17 years later, Johar has backed "Bhoot-The Haunted Ship", helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh.

"'Bhoot' was the correct title for this film but we didn't have it. I thought 'at maximum, I'd hear a no from him (Varma) but let me call him'. And I was just blown by his generosity. I called him and I spoke to him and he was like, 'Yeah, take it and whatever paperwork you will need, just let me know,'" Johar told reporters. "It was like in two seconds that he gave me the title. I've been in this industry for 25 years but I haven't seen this kind of generosity before," he added.

"Bhoot- The Haunted Ship" stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role and Johar said he intends to turn the movie into a franchise. "Horror is a popular, audience-friendly genre. It's not made much in our Indian cinema. A template for horror films has been created. But our film is pure horror, we haven't used any song, there's just one small montage, there's no titillation. It's solid storytelling of a horror film," he said.

"This is the first of its kind. I am grateful that Vicky headlined the film with us because that gives us a lot of confidence that such films can be made. We want to take this franchise ahead." Johar said the trigger for the film was a true incident in 2011 when a ship came out of nowhere at Mumbai's Juhu beach and was docked for a few days. Bhanu then created a fictional story around it.

"Bhoot- The Haunted Ship" is scheduled to be released on February 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.