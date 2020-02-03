Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to produce 'Siachen Warriors'

Filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari are set produce a film on Indian Army soldiers posted at the Siachen Glacier in the Himalayas, the husband-wife duo announced on Monday. Ashwiny took to Twitter to announce the film, which will be directed by Sanjay Shekhar Shetty and written by Piyush Gupta and Gautam Ved.

"Blessed that we are able to tell stories of unsung heroes of our beloved India. Proud to be a part of Sanjay Shetty's dream film #SiachenWarriors (working title)," the "Panga" director tweeted. Producers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor also shared the details of the project on social media.

"Glad to announce my dear friends #MahaveerJain, @NiteshTiwari22 & @AshiwnyIyer next monumental film #SiachenWarriors, an incredible story of the brave warriors of our Indian Army. Directed by Sanjay Shekhar Shetty and written by Piyush Gupta and Gautam Ved," Karan wrote on the microblogging site. Ekta said, "God gives his hardest battles to his bravest soldiers! Congratulations to #MahaveerJain @niteshtiwari22 & @Ashwinyiyer for their next #SiachenWarriors... A pathbreaking project based on a true story."

Ashwiny's latest offering "Panga" has been well-received by the critics and the director will now start working on her next, a biopic on Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and his wife, author Sudha Murthy. Nitesh is busy with live-action "Ramayana".

