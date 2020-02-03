Left Menu
Eka collaborates with artisans from Telangana for LFW Summer Resort 2020

  PTI
  Mumbai
  Updated: 03-02-2020 18:55 IST
  • Created: 03-02-2020 18:55 IST
Fashion designer Rina Singh's label Eka has joined hands with Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Ltd (TSCO) to create a new collection to be showcased at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. An initiative to empower the handloom clusters of Telangana, the collection steps away from conventional design language and presents the textiles in a new light through free-flowing shapes, soft textures and layers.

"Our main motto with this collaboration is to enable skill development at the grass root level that would in turn create employment opportunities for the artisans. "While the artisans are masters of their craft, the design intervention brought about by Rina Singh of Eka showcases the textiles of Telangana in a new light," said Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary of the Industries & Commerce and Information Technology departments of the Telangana government.

The collection, titled "jo, the rebellious one" is inspired by Jo's character from Louisa May Alcott's classic "The Little Women". "I am very excited and honoured to partner with TSCO for the development and showcase of Telangana textiles at Lakme Fashion Week. It is a special region, the textiles are so dexterous and one of a kind in terms of skill level involved.

"I think more and more work should be done in the region to bring the textiles to the attention of the world," Singh said statement. Lakme Fashion Week Summer/ Resort 2020 will be held from February 12 to 16.

