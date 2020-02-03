'Maidaan' to now release on December 11

Ajay Devgn-starrer "Maidaan" , which was earlier scheduled to be released on November 27, will now hit the theatres on December 11. Ajay and producer Boney Kapoor announced the new release date of the sports drama on Twitter.

"'Maidaan' will now release on 11.12.2020," the actor posted on the microblogging site. Based on the golden years of Indian football, the film is being directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of "Badhaai Ho!" fame.

"Maidaan" , produced by Zee Studios, Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, also features south star Priyamani. Saiwyn Quadros has penned the screenplay, while Ritesh Shah has written the dialogues.

