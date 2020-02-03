Akshay Kumar shares funny behind-the-scenes video from sets of 'Sooryavanshi'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday shared a funny behind-the-scenes video from the sets of his upcoming movie -- Sooryavanshi. In the shared video, Katrina Kaif is seen sweeping the floor with a broom and wacks Akshay with it. The 52-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle to share the BTS video and addressed Katrina as the newest 'Swachh Bharat' brand ambassador in his tweet.

"Spotted: The newest #SwachhBharat brand ambassador on the sets of #Sooryavanshi #BTS," the tweet read. Donned in simple white on white kurta, Katrina is all smiles as she sweeps the floors with a broom on the sets of 'Sooryavanshi' and Akshay, who is recording the video asks, 'What are you doing?'

To which she replied, 'Saaf-Safai' (Cleaning), and moves forward to whack Akshay with the broom. 'Sooryavanshi' features the duo in the lead roles and is the fourth film of Shetty's 'cop universe' that began with Singham in the year 2011.

The movie will also feature special cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba). It will hit the silver screens on March 27, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.