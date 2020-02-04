Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks spotted sharing kiss in Los Angeles

Left Menu
Actor Liam Hemsworth and model Gabriella Brooks were spotted sharing a kiss in front of a Los Angeles gym on Monday afternoon (local time).

  Updated: 04-02-2020 11:43 IST
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Liam Hemsworth and model Gabriella Brooks were spotted sharing a kiss in front of a Los Angeles gym on Monday afternoon (local time). According to E!News, photographers were able to catch a few photos of the new couple where Gabriella wrapped her arms around her man in a warm embrace and he returned the gesture.

Liam was seen wearing a pair of black workout shorts, a white t-shirt, and a green hoodie while Gabriella wore a casual ensemble comprised of light-wash jeans, along with a white t-shirt and a cream-coloured jacket. The couple was spotted packing on PDA for the second time. A few weeks ago, Hemsworth and Brooks were spotted kissing on an Australian beach during a hot summer day.

The couple first sparked dating rumours in mid-December, after which they have been seen together only a handful of times. And each time the couple was spotted they have been locked in a warm embrace. Moreover, Gabriella has also met Liam's parents. A source had told E! News back then, "Everyone was chatty and shook hands on arrival. Liam's mum looked very happy to see him, gave him a big cuddle."

Liam and Gabriella are in Los Angeles where the former once lived with ex-wife Miley Cyrus. The ex-couple have recently finalised their divorce. On Miley's part, she is dating Australian musician Cody Simpson. (ANI)

