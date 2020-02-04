Left Menu
'Indiana Jones 5' not a reboot: Producer Kathleen Kennedy

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 12:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 12:55 IST
Confirming that the fifth film in the "Indiana Jones" franchise is not a reboot, producer Kathleen Kennedy has revealed that the new movie is in the scripting stage. Filmmaker Steven Spielberg is on board to direct the yet-untitled film, with veteran actor Harrison Ford returning as the titular bullwhip-wielding adventurer.

The fifth chapter has been delayed twice from its original 2019 release date. "We're working away, getting the script where we want it to be. And then we'll be ready to go," Kennedy told BBC News.

Asked to once again dismiss rumors about the next movie being a reboot, the filmmaker said, "Oh no, Harrison Ford will be involved. It's not a reboot. It's a continuation… He can't wait. He absolutely is (up for it)." Kennedy, who accepted her Bafta Fellowship over the weekend, was speaking on the sidelines of the 2020 Baftas.

