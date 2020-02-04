Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonali Bendre opens up about her battle with cancer on World Cancer Day

On the occasion of Wolrd Cancer Day, Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre opened up about her struggle with cancer and how she battled it like a warrior by sharing an inspirational video on her social media.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 17:50 IST
Sonali Bendre opens up about her battle with cancer on World Cancer Day
Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Wolrd Cancer Day, Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre opened up about her struggle with cancer and how she battled it like a warrior by sharing an inspirational video on her social media. After being diagnosed with 'high-grade cancer' in 2018, the 45-year old took to Twitter to share her diagnosis and used social media platforms to document her journey with cancer.

Sonali posted a video on her Instagram account, which she called 'Note to self'. She explained how cancer has changed her life and how it taught her patience to look for the light at the end of the tunnel.

"Note to self, P.S. For the rest of you, listen to your body and go for regular check-ups, early detection helps!#WorldCancerDay," read the caption of the post. In the video, Bendre started by saying, "change is the only constant in life and how life has changed. It's been almost two years. These two years have taught me many lessons."

She further added that cancer does not really define the people who are diagnosed with it and that there is much more to life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Plane brings Thais back from China's virus-hit Wuhan

A plane carrying Thais from virus-hit Wuhan in China arrived in Thailand late on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said. The plane, which arrived at U-Tapao airport in the eastern Rayong province, was carrying 138 Thais, all of whom were healthy, ...

SC seeks TN response on DMK plea alleging inaction by Speaker on disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Tamil Nadu governments response on a petition by DMK leaders while terming as unnecessary the alleged inaction for almost three years of the state Assembly Speaker towards disqualification of 11 AIADM...

Indonesian women arrested for spreading coronavirus hoax

Balikpapan Indonesia, Feb 4 AFP Two Indonesian women who allegedly posted misinformation online about the deadly coronavirus have been arrested, police said, as they warned dozens of hoaxes were being rapidly shared by the countrys millions...

Thais who drove Chinese tourists among new virus cases

Bangkok, Feb 4 AFP Two Thai drivers who came into contact with Chinese tourists were among six new cases of coronavirus reported Tuesday, bringing to 25 the number of infected in the kingdom. A Thai married couple recently returned from Jap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020