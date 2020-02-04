Left Menu
Justin Beiber opens up about past drug dependency

Pop sensation Justin Beiber recently laid bare his past experiences with drug use in a YouTube documentary series that is based on his life.

  • ANI
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 18:45 IST
Beiber didn't just stop at marijuana and confessed to getting high on more hardcore substances (Picture Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Pop sensation Justin Beiber recently laid bare his past experiences with drug use in a YouTube documentary series that is based on his life. According to Fox News, 'Justin Beiber Seasons' would be centered around the 25-year-old's music career, wife Hailey and his life in general.

Recollecting his first go at smoking up weed, Beiber said in a voice-over that "the first time I smoked weed was in my backyard here -- got super-stoned, and then I realized I liked weed a lot. That's when my desire to smoke weed started, and then I started smoking weed for a while." However, the recreational past time gradually turned into full-blown dependency.

"And then started getting really dependent on it, and that's when I realized that I had to stop. I don't think it's bad. It's just that for me, it can be a dependency," quoted Fox News from the series. Beiber didn't just stop at marijuana. He confessed to getting high on more hardcore substances such as mushrooms, cough syrup, and MDMA.

Beiber's wife Haily considered his drug habit as an attempt to deal with anxiety issues. He admitted that he pushed substance abuse to the extent where he feared that he was "dying". Things went so far, that his security crew had to monitor his pulse every night.

Beiber, though gradually gave up substance abuse and hopped on to antidepressant medication that enabled him to "get out of bed in the morning". The initial six episodes of the docuseries are now up on YouTube Premium, in which the star also opened up about his struggle with mononucleosis and Lyme disease. (ANI)

