World Cancer Day: Celebs who braved cancer and emerged victorious

India's most glamorous industry - Bollywood- has been sharing several remarkable on-screen stories ever since its inception. But, apart from the whole glitzy affairs, these celebs, every now and then, have also shared their real struggle stories that are full of strength and courage.

Manisha Koirala, Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

India's most glamorous industry - Bollywood- has been sharing several remarkable on-screen stories ever since its inception. But, apart from the whole glitzy affairs, these celebs, every now and then, have also shared their real struggle stories that are full of strength and courage. Amidst a lot of personal life struggles, some of the heroes have actually emerged out of the war that they have fought against cancer. On the world cancer day, here are five Bollywood celebrities who braved the deadly disease and emerged out even stronger.

1. Sonali Bendre Announcing about her metastatic cancer diagnosis, actor Sonali Bendre shook the entire social media in July last year. The actor kept her fans well posted by sharing insights from the treatment and her daily life during the ailment. Even today on World Cancer Day, the actor shared a short video of herself that had pictures from her entire journey of the war against cancer. Bendre also asked people to get regular check-ups for early prevention of the disease.

2. Rishi Kapoor After getting treated in New York City, Kapoor returned to India in full health and spirits in September last year. Keeping his life during the struggle and treatment low-key, the actor did not share much on social media.

3. Manisha Koirala Confessing that her bad lifestyle choices led her to the deadly disease, Koirala made all her fans fall in love with her brutal honesty. The actor shared her real-life journey on a TedX talk and ended up sending shivers to the listeners and the online viewers. Emerging ever-beautiful from the disease, Koirala set an example of acceptance and bravery. Later, the actor also launched a book on her journey - 'Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life'.

4. Tahira Kashyap Just like Sonali Bendre, actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and director Tahira Kashyap also chose to share her battle against cancer on social media. The brave warrior today shared an audio file on her Instagram spreading awareness about early breast cancer detection.

"On this #worldcancerday I dedicate this post to the unlimited human potential that we all possess. And yes I will exploit and use each and every platform to spread the message of #earlybreastcancerdetection," Kashyap wrote. 5. Irfan Khan

One of Bollywood's most widely acclaimed actor Irfan Khan has always been known for his unshakable spirits. The actor shocked everyone when he announced about his diagnosis of the disease but he, later on, chose to share minimal about his journey. Soon after battling with the disease, the actor hopped back to work and started filming for 'Angrezi Medium'. Some other Bollywood celebrities that have struggled with the disease are Anurag Basu, Rakesh Roshan, and Lisa Ray. (ANI)

