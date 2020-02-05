Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-Disney's streaming leap hooks 28.6 million subscribers, earnings beat forecasts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 04:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 04:06 IST
UPDATE 6-Disney's streaming leap hooks 28.6 million subscribers, earnings beat forecasts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Walt Disney+ Co's new streaming service Disney+ reached 28.6 million paying subscribers this week, the company said on Tuesday as it reported quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street forecasts. Shares of Disney+ were flat following the results after bouncing between positive and negative territory.

The results showed Disney+ made a strong entrance into the streaming video wars dominated by Netflix Inc. The owner of sports powerhouse ESPN is trying to transform its business to capture audiences that are moving online. Analysts at three brokerages had expected more than 20 million subscribers to Disney+, which is available in five countries including the United States. Disney+ will be available in India on March 29 through streaming service Hotstar.

Netflix, which began delivering online video 13 years ago, boasts 67.7 million paid subscribers in the United States and Canada. Subscribers at Hulu, a streaming service Disney+ now controls, climbed to 30.7 million as of Monday, the company said. ESPN+ customers reached 7.6 million this week.

"(I) believe we're now well-positioned to not only withstand the disruptive forces of technology but thrive in today's increasingly dynamic media environment," Disney+ Chief Executive Bob Iger said on a conference call. Iger said 50% of Disney+ subscribers signed up directly with the company and 20% came from its partnership with Verizon Communications Inc. He said the service did not experience significant churn after the end of Star Wars series "The Mandalorian."

During an earnings call, Iger said that "The Mandalorian" will return in October and will go beyond season two, "including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series." Earnings for the quarter grew with help from healthy business at Disney's theme parks and the strong performance of animated movie "Frozen 2."

Excluding certain items, Disney+ earned $1.53 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $1.44, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Revenue rose to $20.9 billion, up 36% from a year earlier. The parks, experiences and products division posted operating income of $2.3 billion, up 9% from the prior year.

Disney was forced to close both Shanghai Disney+ Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland in late January during the busy Chinese New Year holiday to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Closing the Shanghai park could hurt operating income in the second quarter by $135 million if the attraction is shuttered for two months, Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said.

The bulk of Disney's theme park revenue comes from its U.S. parks. Iger told CNBC that advance U.S. bookings had not been affected. Disney's direct-to-consumer and international segment, the division that is spending big to build the streaming business, reported an operating loss of $693 million, below analyst expectations.

Operating income in Disney's media unit, home to ESPN, the Disney+ Channels and ABC, rose 23% to $1.6 billion. Profit more than tripled at the movie studio to $948 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Britain urged to lead by example for successful UN climate summit

Britain, as host of Novembers U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, should set an example to other countries by outlining a detailed plan for how it will cut its planet-heating emissions to net zero by 2050, green groups said on Tuesday.At a Londo...

Buttigieg leads delegate count in initial Iowa caucus results, Biden in fourth

Pete Buttigieg led in Iowas initial caucus results with 62 of precincts reporting, with U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in second and third place and former Vice President Joe Biden trailing in fourth, the Iowa Democratic ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Federal Reserve bars former Goldman Sachs executive for role in 1MDB scandal

The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Tuesday that it permanently barred a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive from the banking industry over his role in Malaysias multi-billion-dollar 1MDB corruption scandal. Andrea Vella, who was formerly...

Soccer-Tottenham's Kane may be back for last two games-Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspurs England striker Harry Kane could return to action for the clubs final two games of the Premier League season in early May following an operation on a torn hamstring, manager Jose Mourinho told reporters on Tuesday.Kane ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020