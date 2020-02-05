Woman-directed 'Star Wars' film absolutely happening: Kathleen Kennedy

Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy has promised that the future of the "Star Wars" franchise is female. Kennedy revealed that the studio is planning to bring in a woman director to helm a "Star Wars" feature film going ahead.

"We've already got (women directors). On 'The Mandalorian', we've got two or three fantastic women working with 'Star Wars'. And we just brought in Deborah Chow who is doing the 'Obi-Wan' series. We're cultivating a lot of great talent," Kennedy told BBC on the Bafta red carpet. Three episodes of the season one of "The Mandalorian" series were directed by women. Deborah Chow helmed two and the third marked the directorial debut of actor Bryce Dallas Howard.

When quizzed further if a woman director would helm a "Star Wars" movie, she replied, "Oh absolutely. Without question." Kennedy was honoured with the 2020 BAFTA Fellowship at the Sunday ceremony.

