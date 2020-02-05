Emily Blunt's daughter prefers Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins

Actor Emily Blunt says her younger daughter Violet likes Hollywood veteran Julie Andrews' portrayal of Mary Poppins more than hers. Andrews played the titular magical nanny in the 1964 Disney classic, and Blunt was cast in the role for 2018 movie "Mary Poppins Returns" .

Blunt is married to actor-director John Krasinski. "The other night, I overheard Violet (four) telling John that she wanted to watch 'Mary Poppins'. He said, 'Do you want to watch mummy's one?'

"She said, 'No, Julie Andrews'. Julie Andrews reigns supreme in our house," Blunt told Harper's Bazaar magazine. The actor and Krasinski also share daughter Hazel, six.

