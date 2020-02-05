Left Menu
Prince Charles announces Katy Perry as an ambassador of the British Asian Trust

Prince Charles announced American singer Katy Perry as the new ambassador for the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund for India.

The Royal Highnesses along with Katy Perry and Natasha Poonawalla (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Prince Charles announced American singer Katy Perry as the new ambassador for the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund for India. The Trust is a charity founded by The Prince in 2007 after he witnessed widespread poverty and hardship faced by families in South Asia.

The news broke during a reception at Banqueting House in London, where the Royal Highnesses met supporters of The British Asian Trust, including the Katy and Natasha Poonawalla. According to People magazine, the singer first met Prince Charles in India, at a meeting in Mumbai of British Asian Trust supporters and advisors.

Katy said: "My work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador has taken me to many parts of the world and opened my eyes to the many vulnerabilities of children." She further mentioned that Charles' strong plans to cut child trafficking played a large role in her joining his team.

Since its launch, The British Asian Trust has already had a positive impact on the lives of 4.8 million people in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

