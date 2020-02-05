Chris Pratt to star in, executive produce TV series 'The Terminal List'

Hollywood star Chris Pratt will headline and executive produce the TV series "The Terminal List" . According to Deadline, the show is currently in development at MRC Television through Civic Center Media.

Antoine Fuqua, best known for "The Equalizer" series and "Training Day" , will direct the series, which is based on Jack Carr's bestselling conspiracy novel. David DiGilio is adapting the book.

Pratt will star as Reece whose entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. "Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him," the plotline of the show read.

The actor and the director previously worked together on 2016's "The Magnificent Seven" , which also featured Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke.

