Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIR against choreographer Ganesh Acharya for `sexual

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 17:31 IST
FIR against choreographer Ganesh Acharya for `sexual

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday against Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya for allegedly sexually harassing a woman, the city police said. The FIR, registered at Amboli police station, also named two women, Jayashree Kelkar and Preeti Lad, who are accused of beating up the woman on January 26.

No arrest has been made in the case yet. Acharya had denied the allegations last week. The complainant, who is an assistant choreographer, had approached the state women's commission a few days ago, alleging sexual harassment by Acharya. The commission had asked the Amboli Police to submit a report.

She had also alleged that Acharya, Kelkar and Lad assaulted her during a function of the Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association in Andheri on January 26. Among other things, Acharya forced her to watch porn videos whenever she went to meet him at his office during 2009-10, she alleged, claiming that he had victimised other women too.

Acharya was using his clout to ensure that she did not get work in Bollywood, she alleged. Acharya held a press conference last week and denied the allegations, and said he would file a defamation case against her.

"We have registered an FIR against Ganesh Acharya and two others and further investigation is underway," said Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Manoj Sharma. The case was registered under IPC sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-C (Watching, or capturing the image of a woman engaging in a private act), 354-D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), said senior inspector Someshwar Kamthe of Amboli police station. PTI ZA KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Death toll rises to 21 in eastern Turkey avalanche: officials

Istanbul, Feb 5 AFP At least 21 people were killed Wednesday in an avalanche in eastern Turkey during a search and rescue mission after a similar incident the day before, local officials said.The bodies of nine civilians, eight gendarmerie ...

RBI will have to do heavy lifting to boost growth by cutting rates: HDFC Bank

The Budget does not provide any counter-cyclical stimulus to boost consumption, and the Reserve Bank will have to do the heavy lifting to boost growth by cutting rates, the countrys largest private sector lender HDFC Bank said on Wednesday....

HC rebukes Centre for illegally occupied govt bungalows, orders their forthwith vacation

Rebuking the Housing Ministry for permitting 576 government accommodation units to be illegally occupied by retired officials and ex-MPs, the Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the Centre to get them vacated within two weeks and to initiat...

IMD installs advanced weather system at 18 airports: Aviation Minister

The India Meteorological Department IMD has started to install the integrated automatic weather observing system AWOS at 18 airports where there are more than 500 weekly flights, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020