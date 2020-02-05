Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drawing inspiration: Video marks Marley's Redemption Song, 40 years on

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 21:40 IST
Drawing inspiration: Video marks Marley's Redemption Song, 40 years on
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@bobmarley)

Forty years after Bob Marley's "Redemption Song" was released, two French artists have created an intricate animation to one of the Jamaican reggae artist's most celebrated recordings. Released on Wednesday on the official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/bobmarley for Marley, the animation by Octave Marsal and Theo De Gueltz features 2,747 original drawings.

Highlighting the song's message of hope and emancipation, it takes viewers on an allegorical trip through Jamaican history and Rastafarian culture. In his short life, Marley became one of the 20th century's most famous musicians, celebrated for the poetry and power of his lyrics, pleading for love, justice and unity, and for bringing reggae music to a global audience of millions.

He died of cancer in 1981, at age 36. His family, record label Island Records and Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), will hold a series of events this year to mark what would have been Marley's 75th birthday. (Writing by Alexandra Hudson; editing by John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Secularism, citizenship under challenge; if secular, you'll be dubbed anti-national: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said secularism and citizenship are under challenge in the country and if a person is secular today, people will call her anti-national. Speaking after the release of a book, Vision for a Na...

Two brothers held for uploading child porn clip on video site

Two persons, both brothers, have been arrested for allegedly uploading child pornographic content on a video platform, police said on Wednesday. The duo was held on the basis of specific information received from a wing attached to the Mah...

Instagram now lets you reply to Stories with GIFs

GIFs are everyones favorite and Instagram has now added the ability to respond to Stories using the loopy clips.Instagram made the announcement through an official tweet, saying users can reply to their friends Stories using GIFs by GIPHY.T...

UPDATE 1-New York charges NRA over illegal insurance sales, deceiving members

A New York regulator on Wednesday filed civil charges against the National Rifle Association, accusing the gun rights group of offering insurance without a license and concealing how it routinely kept some of its members premiums for itself...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020