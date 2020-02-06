Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas tells People magazine
Actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103, his son Michael Douglas told People magazine on Wednesday. "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," Michael Douglas said in an exclusive statement to People.
"To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to," Douglas added.
