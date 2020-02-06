Lucy Boynton to play singer Marianne Faithfull in biopic

"Bohemian Rhapsody" star Lucy Boynton is set to play the role of iconic British singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull in a musical biopic. The film will be directed by Ian Bonhote, best known for helming documentary "McQueen" about British fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

Titled "Faithfull", the film will be set in mid-1960's London and track the singer's rollercoaster career from initial stardom, her time as a homeless drug addict, and her subsequent recovery. According to Entertainment Weekly, the movie will also chronicle her tumultuous romance with singer-songwriter Mick Jagger that inspired some of their greatest songs.

Julia Taylor-Stanley of Artemis Films, Colin Vaines of Synchronistic Pictures, and Andee Ryder of Misfits Entertainment will produce the movie. Boynton, 26, will also serve as executive producer alongside Julian Bird, Abi Gadsby, Francois Ravard, Gideon Wittenberg, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson and Mike Runagall.

