Lumiere Brothers' 'Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat' goes viral after getting restored in 4K by fan

The Lumiere Brothers' 1895 short "Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat" , one of the first films to be ever made, has been restored in 4K by a fan. The restored version of the film was uploaded by YouTuber Denis Shiryaev on the global video sharing website and has so far amassed 1.6 million views. It presented the movie in 4K and at 60 frames per second.

According to Engadget, Shiryaev took help of artificial intelligence-based image upscaling software and video frame interpolation code to release two versions; one with 4K resolution and the other in colour. He also incorporated sound in the film. The original black-and-white short, directed and produced by Auguste and Louis Lumiere, showed one linear shot of a train arriving at a station. It was shown to the public for the first time in 1896.

The 50-second film has an urban legend attached to it. The story goes that when the film was screened for the first time, the audiences started screaming and ran back to the end of the theatre as they were terrified of the approaching steam train, fearing it could barrel straight out of the screen.

The Lumiere Brothers are considered pioneers in the cinema history. Some of their popular works include short films such as "Horse Trick Riders" , "The Gardener", "Blacksmiths", "Baby’s Breakfast" and "Jumping Onto the Blanket".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.