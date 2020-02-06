Left Menu
Development News Edition

Find it exhausting to be a stereotypical hero: Emraan Hashmi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 15:26 IST
Find it exhausting to be a stereotypical hero: Emraan Hashmi

Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi says he can never conform to set notions of how a Bollywood hero should be though he tries to strike a balance for his viewers. The actor said his audience is divided in two segments, one that want him to experiment more and the others who love him in his comfort zone.

Hashmi, who has featured popular films like the "Murder" and "Jannat" franchise, "Once Upon a Time in Mumbai" and later appeared in edgy movies such as "Shanghai" , and "Ghanchakkar", said it is a struggle to do the balancing act. "It is a struggle to balance the audience. They always want to see you in a particular thing and then when you step out of that, a lot of people get upset about it. This is very true to our audience, not international audience," Emraan told PTI.

The actor said there are some "set notions" of what a leading man should or shouldn't do in India. "In the end of 'Ghanchakkar' when I am getting beaten up, the audience was angry, a lot of distributors said why are you doing this? I was being honest to the character.

"But this is how Indian films are. They want to see the hero do certain, stereotypical things. Be that hero who does that time and again, I find that exhausting. That's why, I took a departure," he added. Hashmi said looking back at his career, he can see that he did a lot of films that he would not watch as a viewer.

"My palette of films that I watched weren't remotely close to the ones I did. So identification with some films was difficult, but I took it upon myself that I have to be truthful to the material." The 40-year-old actor said it was also hard to come out of his image.

"Initially in your career, you are not in a place to choose films. The films choose you. If they are successful, it has to be done to death. That's how the trade functions, they see a safety net, a cash flow so they juice it out. "Sometimes you play to that and then after a certain amount of success, you want to get out of that trap. But they don't want you to get out of the trap, they constantly want you to bring in the moolah with that," he said.

The actor will be next seen in Sanjay Gupta's "Mumbai Saga" and "Chehre", which also co-stars Amitabh Bachchan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-China's mobile giants to take on Google's Play store-sources

Chinas Xiaomi, Huawei Technologies, Oppo and Vivo are joining forces to create a platform for developers outside China to upload apps onto all of their app stores simultaneously, in a move analysts say is meant to challenge the dominance of...

Scotland's finance chef quits over messages to teenager

London, Feb 6 AP Scotlands finance minister has resigned, hours before he was due to deliver his annual budget, after he reportedly sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy on social media. Derek Mackay quit on Thursday, saying he had...

Let data protection Bill go through widest discussions within parliamentary process: Prasad

IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that Personal Data Protection Bill should go through widest discussions within the parliamentary process. India is a democracy and deliberations on this Bill in Parliament will be ben...

Coronavirus: Armed forces on alert along China, Nepal borders

The Indian armed forces are maintaining a tight vigil along the borders with China and Nepal in view of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Armed Forces Medical Services AFMS Director General Anup Banerji said on Thursday. The government ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020