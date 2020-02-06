FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards
The Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, will be handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood. Following is a list of nominations in key categories:
Best Picture "The Irishman" (Netflix)
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Sony Pictures) "Parasite" (Neon)
"Marriage Story" (Netflix) "1917" (Universal Pictures)
"Jojo Rabbit" (Searchlight Pictures) "Joker" (Warner Bros.)
"Little Women" (Sony Pictures) "Ford v Ferrari" (20th Century Studios)
Best Actor Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker"
Adam Driver - "Marriage Story" Leonardo DiCaprio - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Antonio Banderas - "Pain and Glory" Jonathan Pryce - "The Two Popes"
Best Actress Renee Zellweger - "Judy"
Charlize Theron - "Bombshell" Scarlett Johansson - "Marriage Story"
Saoirse Ronan - "Little Women" Cynthia Erivo - "Harriet"
Best Director Martin Scorsese - "The Irishman"
Quentin Tarantino - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Bong Joon Ho - "Parasite"
Sam Mendes - "1917" Todd Phillips - "Joker"
Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Al Pacino - "The Irishman" Joe Pesci - "The Irishman"
Tom Hanks - "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" Anthony Hopkins - "The Two Popes"
Best Supporting Actress Laura Dern - "Marriage Story"
Margot Robbie - "Bombshell" Florence Pugh - "Little Women"
Scarlett Johansson - "Jojo Rabbit" Kathy Bates - "Richard Jewell"
Best Original Screenplay "Marriage Story"
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" "Parasite"
"Knives Out" "1917"
Best Adapted Screenplay "The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit" "Joker"
"Little Women" "The Two Popes"
Best Animated Feature Film "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"
"Missing Link" "Toy Story 4"
Best Documentary Film "American Factory"
"The Cave" "The Edge of Democracy"
"For Sama" "Honeyland"
Best International Feature Film "Corpus Christi - Poland
"Honeyland" - North Macedonia "Les Miserables" - France
"Pain and Glory" - Spain "Parasite" - South Korea
Best Original Song "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - "Toy Story 4"
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - "Rocketman" "I'm Standing With You" - "Breakthrough"
"Into the Unknown" - "Frozen 2" "Stand Up" - "Harriet"
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
France hopes for imminent compromise with U.S. on digital tax - Le Maire
UPDATE 1-Protesters shut down France's biggest hydroelectric power site -union
UPDATE 2-Pension protest at France's biggest hydro-dam creates power shortfall
Macron says France "inflexible" over Iran's nuclear ambitions
Puducherry, France maintaining good ties, says Minister