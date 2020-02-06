Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 18:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 18:30 IST
FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards

The Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, will be handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood. Following is a list of nominations in key categories:

Best Picture "The Irishman" (Netflix)

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Sony Pictures) "Parasite" (Neon)

"Marriage Story" (Netflix) "1917" (Universal Pictures)

"Jojo Rabbit" (Searchlight Pictures) "Joker" (Warner Bros.)

"Little Women" (Sony Pictures) "Ford v Ferrari" (20th Century Studios)

Best Actor Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker"

Adam Driver - "Marriage Story" Leonardo DiCaprio - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Antonio Banderas - "Pain and Glory" Jonathan Pryce - "The Two Popes"

Best Actress Renee Zellweger - "Judy"

Charlize Theron - "Bombshell" Scarlett Johansson - "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan - "Little Women" Cynthia Erivo - "Harriet"

Best Director Martin Scorsese - "The Irishman"

Quentin Tarantino - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Bong Joon Ho - "Parasite"

Sam Mendes - "1917" Todd Phillips - "Joker"

Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Al Pacino - "The Irishman" Joe Pesci - "The Irishman"

Tom Hanks - "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" Anthony Hopkins - "The Two Popes"

Best Supporting Actress Laura Dern - "Marriage Story"

Margot Robbie - "Bombshell" Florence Pugh - "Little Women"

Scarlett Johansson - "Jojo Rabbit" Kathy Bates - "Richard Jewell"

Best Original Screenplay "Marriage Story"

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" "Parasite"

"Knives Out" "1917"

Best Adapted Screenplay "The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit" "Joker"

"Little Women" "The Two Popes"

Best Animated Feature Film "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"I Lost My Body" "Klaus"

"Missing Link" "Toy Story 4"

Best Documentary Film "American Factory"

"The Cave" "The Edge of Democracy"

"For Sama" "Honeyland"

Best International Feature Film "Corpus Christi - Poland

"Honeyland" - North Macedonia "Les Miserables" - France

"Pain and Glory" - Spain "Parasite" - South Korea

Best Original Song "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - "Toy Story 4"

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - "Rocketman" "I'm Standing With You" - "Breakthrough"

"Into the Unknown" - "Frozen 2" "Stand Up" - "Harriet"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata's first cabaret dancer Miss Shefali passes away at 77

Veteran actor and Kolkatas first cabaret dancer Aarati Das passed away at an age of 77 on Thursday following a cardiac arrest. The dancer better known by her stage name Miss Shefali took her last breath at her residence in West Bengals Nort...

Turkey probes pilots over deadly plane crash

Istanbul, Feb 6 AFP Turkey will investigate two pilots for possible negligence after their plane skidded off an Istanbul runway killing three passengers, state media reported Thursday. A total of 174 passengers and six crew were injured aft...

Cliffhangers, slam dunks and dark horses at Sunday's Oscars

Hollywoods awards season reaches its climax at Sundays Oscars, with a cliffhanger over the top prize after a season marked by dark horses, renewed anguish over diversity, and a South Korean underdog that could snatch victory from the bigges...

India to boost defence and military engagement with African continent

India on Thursday signalled its readiness to significantly ramp up supply of weapons and defence platforms to African countries, a move aimed at enhancing its strategic heft in a region where China has been aggressively expanding its milita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020