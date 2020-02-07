Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rapper Post Malone gets a new face tattoo

Rapper Post Malone has yet again used his face as a canvas and added another tattoo to his collection.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 09:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 09:49 IST
Rapper Post Malone gets a new face tattoo
American Rapper Post Malone (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Rapper Post Malone has yet again used his face as a canvas and added another tattoo to his collection. According to Billboard, on Wednesday night, the 'Circles' singer got a bloody saw blade on his left cheek following his Sprint Center concert in Kansas City.

A Kansas city-based tattoo artist named Ruben revealed on Instagram. The new face tattoo comes right after his medieval gauntlet tattoo, which he got to celebrate the beginning of 2020.

The pop phenomenon told Billboard, "It's time for more face tattoos in real life. They don't hurt too bad, but I got these really puffy cheeks." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign news schedule for Friday, Feb 7

- Updates on the corona virus outbreak in China and other countries. - Indias new Ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu presents his credentials to President Donald Trump. - President Trump celebrates his acquittal in impeachment trial. - Chines...

Nritya Gopal Das 'upset' over not being included in trust, BJP rushes leaders to pacify him

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has indicated that he was upset with not being appointed to the trust charged with building the temple, prompting the BJP to rush in three leaders to pacify him. The BJP top brass in Lu...

US announces launch of International Religious Freedom Alliance

The US has announced the launch of a 27-nation International Religious Freedom Alliance, which will try to adopt a collective approach in protecting and preserving religious freedom across the world. It is an alliance of like-minded partner...

Most cities in India turning into "urban heat islands": Study

A team of researchers from the IIT Kharagpur has found that most cities in the country are turning into urban heat islands in all seasons during day and night, officials said. In their study, researchers from the Centre for Oceans, Rivers, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020