Watch 'Baaghi 3' trailer crosses 59 million views in 24 hours

Trailer of the third instalment of Tiger Shroff's action franchise 'Baaghi' on Friday became the most viewed Bollywood trailer in a day as it crossed 59 million views in just 24 hours of its release. The trailer featuring the lead duo Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani was released across India earlier on Thursday.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response that the video received in a span of 24 hours, actor Tiger Shroff shared a short clip from the trailer of the film on his Instagram account. "Thank you so much everyone for all the love and appreciation for our trailer, truly overwhelming and immense gratitude to you all. Made all the hardwork our team went through worth it. Love always," read Shroff's caption.

The three-minute-forty-one second trailer shows Ronnie (Tiger) crossing boundaries to fight evil elements for his brother Vikram, essayed by Ritesh Deshmukh who is a cop. 'Baaghi 3' is the third instalment of the action-thriller franchise 'Baaghi'. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, and produced by Fox Star Studios India, the flick is expected to release in March 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.