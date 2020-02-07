Left Menu
Alhocaima International Film Festival to focus on Ivorian movies in Morocco

Through its different editions, Alhocaima International Film Festival has always created a cultural dynamism within the economic capital. Image Credit: Fifah

The Alhocaima International Film Festival is set to take place in Morocco's Al Hoceima under the theme 'Meeting of world cinemas' between April 7 and 12.

The third Alhocaima International Film Festival vows to open the spring season with the programming of major international cinematographic works, to the delight of the inhabitants and visitors of the city of Al Hoceima, pearl of the Mediterranean.

This film festival highlights Moroccan culture and acts as a crossroad of filmmakers from all works of life. Through its different editions, the festival has always created a cultural dynamism within the economic capital.

This event will compete this year with feature films and short films representing the different countries to win two prestigious distinctions – the Festival Grand Prize and the Special Jury Prize. Seven Ivorian movies will be screened during the imminent edition. This platform endows with a beautiful opportunity in discovering the history and evolution of the Ivorian cinema and the culture of Morocco.

A panorama of Moroccan cinema is also planned with the programming of six Moroccan feature films that have already been distinguished at national and international events.

