Umesh Shukla to direct biopic on Ujjwal Nikam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 17:19 IST
"Oh My God" director Umesh Shukla is all set to direct a biopic on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The film, titled "Nikam", will chronicle the life story of the man who has helped prosecute suspects in high profile cases such as the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts and the 26/11 attacks as well as the murder cases of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar and prominent BJP lead Pramod Mahajan.

Bombay Fables and Merry Go Round Studios have acquired the film's rights to tell Nikam's story on the screen. National Award-winning writers Bhavesh Mandalia and Gaurav Shukla will be penning the script. "I have been pursued for years to write a book or make a movie on my life. I was

reluctant as I have a huge responsibility towards my victims. But I agreed to collaborate with this talented team, as I trust them to tell a story that will hopefully inspire and do justice to what we have fought for," Nikam said in a statement. Shukla said he looks forward to telling Nikam's story on the big screen.

"We are thrilled to be making a movie on the life of such a captivating person. Not all heroes wear capes, some wear the black coat. And Nikam is a true hero. He is India’s avenger, who believes in justice and not revenge," the filmmaker said. "Nikam" will be produced by Shukla, Sejal Shah, Ashish Wagh, Gaurav Shukla and Bhavesh Mandalia.

