Ananya spends time with Karan Johar's twins on their third birthday
As Karan Johar's toddlers Roohi and Yash Johar turned three today, actor Ananya Panday was seen spending time with the twins in their inflatable toy car.
As Karan Johar's toddlers Roohi and Yash Johar turned three today, actor Ananya Panday was seen spending time with the twins in their inflatable toy car. The 21-year-old actor posted three pictures of herself with the twins on Instagram in which she is seen sitting and chatting with them in their toy room.
"Sitting in a barbie inflatable car while looking for a spider man ballon, happy bday Yash and Roohi #Munchkins," she captioned the post. Later 'Gully Boy' fame Siddhant Chaturvedi also shared a picture from the same room where he is seen sitting with Ananya Panday and Roohi Johar.
"Roohi listening to one of Annie aunty's cheesy bed-time stories, while Yash saves inflated Iron-man from the evil ceiling. Happy birthday Roohi & Yash!" Chaturvedi wrote alongside the picture. Earlier in the day, Karan Johar thanked his mother Hiroo Johar for "beautifully and emotionally" co-parenting the children by extending support to him.
Karan welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in 2017. (ANI)
