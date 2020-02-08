'Malang' mints Rs. 6.71 crore on day one, becomes highest opener for Aditya Roy Kapoor
Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer action-thriller flick 'Malang' received a mild response and grossed Rs. 6.71 crore on its opening day.
Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer action-thriller flick 'Malang' received a mild response and grossed Rs. 6.71 crore on its opening day. Film Critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the movie;s collection, "#Malang is decent on Day 1... Should've grossed higher given its genre... National multiplexes contribute 50%+ of Day 1 biz... Mass circuits low... Needs to show more than normal jump on Day 2, though biz in #Delhi will be limited... Fri Rs 6.71 cr. #India biz."
Taran also shared an account of the first-day collections of Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer movies. In 2013, his 'Aashiqui 2' grossed 6.25 crores, 'Daawat-E-Ishq' that released in 2014 grossed Rs 3.72 crores. Aditya's 2016 flick 'Fitoor' received 3.61 crores on its opening day, while 2017 release 'Ok Jaanu' minted Rs 4.08 crores. Kapoor's 2020 release 'Malang' topped the list Rs 6.71 crores. The revenge drama, directed by Mohit Suri, features an ensemble star cast including, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. (ANI)
