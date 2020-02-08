Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Malang' mints Rs. 6.71 crore on day one, becomes highest opener for Aditya Roy Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer action-thriller flick 'Malang' received a mild response and grossed Rs. 6.71 crore on its opening day.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 14:12 IST
'Malang' mints Rs. 6.71 crore on day one, becomes highest opener for Aditya Roy Kapoor
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer action-thriller flick 'Malang' received a mild response and grossed Rs. 6.71 crore on its opening day. Film Critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the movie;s collection, "#Malang is decent on Day 1... Should've grossed higher given its genre... National multiplexes contribute 50%+ of Day 1 biz... Mass circuits low... Needs to show more than normal jump on Day 2, though biz in #Delhi will be limited... Fri Rs 6.71 cr. #India biz."

Taran also shared an account of the first-day collections of Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer movies. In 2013, his 'Aashiqui 2' grossed 6.25 crores, 'Daawat-E-Ishq' that released in 2014 grossed Rs 3.72 crores. Aditya's 2016 flick 'Fitoor' received 3.61 crores on its opening day, while 2017 release 'Ok Jaanu' minted Rs 4.08 crores. Kapoor's 2020 release 'Malang' topped the list Rs 6.71 crores. The revenge drama, directed by Mohit Suri, features an ensemble star cast including, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka Cabinet imbalanced, says Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is an incompetent CM and the Karnataka Cabinet which has recently been expanded by him is imbalanced. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has no freedom to form a Ca...

Train services to be hit in Bengal due to signalling work

Train services would be disrupted in the Sealdah Main section between February 9 and 16 owing to the commissioning of an automatic signalling system between Ichhapur and Naihati stations, an Eastern Railway official said here on Saturday. ...

U.S. awaits China's approval to send in experts as part of WHO team

U.S. experts on infectious diseases, including government officials, are awaiting approval to enter China to help fight the coronavirus epidemic, having been included on a list proposed by the World Health Organization, a U.S. embassy spoke...

Over 2.6 lakh cases up for disposal in Lok Adalats: Rajasthan HC judge

More than 2.6 lakh cases have been identified in the state to be taken up for disposal in Lok Adalats, a Rajasthan High Court judge has said. Lok Adalats will be organised in courts across the state on Saturday based on the instructions of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020