'Monster Mash' musical in the works

Universal Pictures is developing a "Monster Mash" musical believed to be based on Bobby Pickett's 1962 novelty hit of the same name. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be written by Will Widger and directed by Matt Stawski, who earned a Grammy nomination in 2010 for CeeLo Green's "F*** you" music video.

Temple Hill Entertainment's Marty Bowen will produce the film. Stawski will also serve as the executive producer along with Temple Hill's John Fischer.

