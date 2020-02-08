Gwen Stefani cancels Vegas gig due to illness

Country singer Gwen Stefani has called off her Saturday concert due to health issues. The singer was supposed to perform at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas over the weekend.

"I am so sorry, but I am still not feeling well & will be unable to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show Saturday, February 8 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas. Refunds will be available at their original point of purchase," Stefani tweeted on Friday. "I am doing everything I can to get well & plan to be back on stage for my shows February 12 – 22. Thank you for all of the well wishes. Hope to see you back in Vegas soon," she added.

Stefani last performed at 2020 Grammys along with boyfriend Blake Shelton.

