Lizzo channels 'Roll model' avatar in red bikini during Brazilian vacation

American singer Lizzo was spotted wearing a red bikini at a Brazilian beach in Rio de Janeiro while hanging out with friends. According to Page Six, the 31-year-old singer sipped on Brazil's signature cocktail, the caipirinha, while she soaked in the sun along with her girl pals. Lizzo also shared the photos on Instagram on Friday morning (local time), and captioned the post as, "Roll model."

On Wednesday, the 'Soulmate' singer posted photos flaunting her curves, lounging in a pool in Brazil. The 'Juice' songstress has long been a proponent of body positivity and acceptance, but she still faces body-shaming comments on social media.

Due to the trolls and constant negativity, she even quit social media at one point. Regardless of those who disapprove, the songwriter still is adamant about wearing what makes her feel happy. Back in December, in an interview with 'CBS This Morning' she had said, "It's their opinion, so it's not for me to really ingest, it's for them to express, and for me to choose to listen to or not." (ANI)

