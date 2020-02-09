Left Menu
Lindsey Morgan joins 'Walker, Texas Ranger' reboot

  • Los Angeles
  Updated: 09-02-2020 11:43 IST
Actor Lindsey Morgan has boarded the cast of "Walker" , the reboot of "Walker, Texas Ranger". According to Deadline, "The 100" actor will star opposite Jared Padalecki in the reimagining of CBS' 1990s action-crime series.

Padalecki will play Cordell Walker, a widowed father of two finding his way back to his family while serving in the most elite law enforcement unit in Texas. Walker returns to his home in Austin after two years of undercover work on a high-profile case to discover that his family needs his attention. He attempts to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his conservative family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner Micki (Morgan) who is one of the first women in Texas Rangers history while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death.

"Walker, Texas Ranger", starring Chuck Norris in the title role, had an eight-year run on CBS till 2001. Four years later, the network came out with a TV movie on the subject. Anna Fricke is penning the new take and will executive produce with Padalecki, Rideback's Dan Lin, Lindsey Libertore and Dan Spilo.

