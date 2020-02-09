Left Menu
I keep the writer in me aside while acting: Manu Rishi

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 14:10 IST
Manu Rishi says he doesn’t let the writer in him dominate his performance as an actor. Some of his most memorable roles are in films such as "Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!", "Ankhon Dekhi" , "Pati Patni Aur Woh" .

As a writer he has worked on "Rajma Chawal" , "Nanu Ki Jaanu" among others, he has also penned dialogues for "Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!", "Yeh Saali Zindagi" , "Aisha" and "Tubelight". "As a writer, acting helps me a lot. As an actor you have point of view in writing. As a writer, I use the actor (in me). But as an actor I don't use the writer side because I don't think it is needed. Both are based on observation, either you write it or perform it," Rishi told PTI in an interview.

With his upcoming acting gigs -- "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" , "Doordarshan" and "Angrezi Medium"-- Rishi said he is happy to have the opportunity to do different roles. "I want to look different. I have said no more than yes. After ‘Oye Lucky ..' I got a lot of similar offers of a pickpocketer or a sidekick. I can afford to not repeat my characters because I am a writer as well. I earn my butter from acting, while paratha from writing.

“If you have temptation of working with a big star or for more money, if you keep these things aside and focus on acting, you will do less work but good work. It is not that it will benefit you but at least people will praise you." Rishi will be seen in the lead role in "Doordarshan", that also stars Mahie Gill and Dolly Ahluwalia.

"I am playing the lead in 'Doordarshan', Mahie is my wife and Dolly is my mother, she comes out of coma after 32 years and the society has changed. We create things that happened 25 years ago... The film has a very realistic humour, it is family film with full on emotion.” The actor is also excited about his cameo in Irrfan Khan-starrer "Angrezi Medium".

"The director, Homi Adajania is a friend. I was going to do a very nice role in 'Takkadum' but the film couldn’t be made. I had met Homi once and I complained to him of not doing a film with me. He offered me to do a cameo in 'Angrezi Medium'. It is a small role. I play Irrfan Khan's brother. I loved doing this part." Rishi, who has garnered appreciation for his role of Mr Handa in web-series "Inside Edge" , said, he will play a pivotal role in the third season.

On writing front, Rishi said he is busy working on a web-series for Amazon Prime Video and a film.

