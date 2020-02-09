‘You’ season three starts filming

"You" showrunner Sera Gamble has revealed that the team of the popular Netflix series has started shooting for the third season. Gamble made the announcement on Twitter.

"We've started work on season 3. Just thought you'd want to know. #YouNetflix,"she captioned the picture that showed her standing on a doormat which read: "Hello, YOU" The official You Twitter account confirmed the series will be returning for a third outing last month and that stars, Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti will both be reprising their roles.

"You" season three will premiere in 2021.

