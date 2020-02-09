Left Menu
Kalki blessed with baby girl, names her Sappho

Actor Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg have become parents to a baby girl. The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture, writing, "Please welcome Sappho", amid speculation around her birth that surfaced late Saturday evening.

The actor seems to have named her daughter after the famous Greek poet, Sappho, whom she also quoted in her Instagram post. "Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 month wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in," she wrote.

Kalki announced last year that she was expecting her first child with Guy, a classical pianist from Jerusalem. The "Dev D" actor, in her long Instagram post, said she has respect for all the women, who go through the "intense and gruesome experience of birth."

"Be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. "The process takes a huge toll, both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal," she wrote.

Ending her post with a poem by Sappho, widely regarded as one of the greatest lyric poets, Kalki wrote, "Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say it's what one loves".

