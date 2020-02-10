Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Brad Pitt wins supporting actor Oscar for 'Once upon a Time in Hollywood'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 07:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 07:00 IST
UPDATE 1-Brad Pitt wins supporting actor Oscar for 'Once upon a Time in Hollywood'
Image Credit: ANI

Brad Pitt won the Oscar for best supporting actor on Sunday for his performance as a charming stunt man in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," director Quentin Tarantino's love letter to 1960s Tinseltown. It was the first acting Oscar for Pitt, 56, after three decades in the movie industry. He previously won an Academy Award as a producer in 2014 for best picture "12 Years a Slave."

In "Once Upon a Time," Pitt played the laid-back stunt double and fixit man Cliff Booth to Leonardo DiCaprio's fading TV Western star. "I'm a bit gobsmacked," Pitt said on stage as he accepted the award. "I'm not one to look back, but this has made me do so. I think of my folks taking me to the drive-in to see Butch (Cassidy) and (the) Sundance (Kid), loading up my car and moving out here ... to all the wonderful people I've met along the way.

"To stand here now, once upon a time in Hollywood. Ain't that the truth?" he added. His performance, which has won numerous other accolades, was hailed by critics as the best of Pitt's career and included an extended shirtless scene that sent fans and celebrity media buzzing.

The Academy Award capped a comeback for the actor after a three-year film absence following flops "Allied" in 2016 and "War Machine" in 2017, and an extended period where he was portrayed as the bad guy in divorces from actresses Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston. Pitt had adopted a low profile as he and Jolie spent more than two years in a bitter custody dispute over their six children that involved accusations against the actor of child abuse, heavy drinking and drug use.

He was cleared by investigators in Los Angeles of abuse allegations, which stemmed from an angry altercation in front of his children toward the end of his marriage to Jolie. In a 2017 interview, Pitt admitted a heavy marijuana habit and said his drinking had gotten out of control, but said that since the split with Jolie he had quit alcohol and was undergoing therapy.

Pitt first grabbed audiences' attention with a small part as in 1991's "Thelma & Louise," playing a seductive criminal who conned the character played by Geena Davis. He went on to lauded performances in films such as "A River Runs Through It" and "Fight Club" and earned Oscar acting nominations for "Twelve Monkeys," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" and "Moneyball."

Pitt founded a film and TV production company with credits that include Oscar-winning movie "Moonlight," "The Big Short" and "Selma."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

Health News Roundup: Chinese cities into ghost towns; Fear can be more harmful than coronavirus and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Obamas' studio lands documentary Oscar for 'American Factory'

American Factory, a Netflix film from Barack and Michelle Obamas nascent production house chronicling what happened to a group of Ohio autoworkers laid off during the 2008 recession, won the Oscar for best documentary feature on Sunday. The...

Golf-LPGA cancels Thailand, Singapore events due to coronavirus

The LPGA Tour, the elite womens professional golf circuit, said on Monday it was cancelling tournaments in Thailand and Singapore later this month due to the coronavirus outbreak. More than 40,000 people have been infected by the flu-like v...

UPDATE 2-Taiwan scrambles armed jets as Chinese air force flies around island

Taiwans air force scrambled armed fighters on Sunday to intercept Chinese jets that flew around the island claimed by Beijing as its own, in a move denounced by Taiwans Defence Ministry as a threat to regional peace and stability.China has ...

On Thai Buddhist holy day, gunman's carnage shatters temple peace

Thai nun Amornrat Putta-ariyawong was washing dishes in preparation to host Buddhist devotees on a holy day when a military Humvee pulled up just inside the temple gates and the driver started shooting into the road. When the first round of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020