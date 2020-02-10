Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bong Joon Ho creates Oscar history with best picture win for 'Parasite'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 13:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 13:37 IST
Bong Joon Ho creates Oscar history with best picture win for 'Parasite'

"Parasite", director Bong Joon Ho's twisted satire on class divide, leap-frogged through 92 years of Oscar history to become the first non-English and South Korean film to win the best picture award. The movie, a cleverly crafted genre-bending story, broke the "one inch long subtitle barrier" that its director Bong had talked about in the run-up to the Oscars to sweep the top categories that also included the international feature, best director and original screenplay.

The director, who had already come up the stage thrice and promised to drink the night away, let his producers bask in the limelight for the big finish. "I'm speechless. We never imagined this to ever happen. We are so happy. I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now," co-producer Kwak Sin Ae said in her acceptance speech via interpreter Sharon Choi.

As the lights dimmed, award presenter Jane Fonda and the audience, including Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and Charlize Theron, urged the Academy to let the team complete their speeches. Bong again let Miky Lee, the South Korean movie mogul, speak about the film.

"I like everything about him (Bong), his smile, his crazy hair, the way he talks, the way he walks, especially the way he directs. What I really like about him is his sense of humour... he never takes himself seriously. Thank you for being you," Lee added. Talking backstage to Academy's 'Thank you cam', the director called his film's sweep a "surreal" moment.

"Four times... It's crazy. It's an unbelievable night. It's such a great honour. I feel like I'll wake up to find this all a dream. It all feels very surreal," he said. While "Parasite's" chances in the international category were a lock, the best picture and director win was a huge upset for British filmmaker Sam Mendes' war drama "1917".

The South Korean film, about a poor family that worms its way into a rich household to comic and tragic results, was also up against seven other films: “Ford V Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit," “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". The director once again spoke about the historic moment and how it will shape the future Academy Awards.

"During the Golden Globes I mentioned the one-inch barrier of subtitles, but I feel like that was already a little late. People were already overcoming these barriers... We will come to a day when a foreign language film -- or not, it doesn't really matter -- a foreign language film winning this won't be much of an issue later on, hopefully," Bong said. "Parasite" has been on a unstoppable march since its debut at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival where it became the first South Korean film to win the Palme d'Or award.

The universal love and acclaim that the film has been receiving managed to warm up to even the notoriously conservative Academy voters, leading up to a historic night. The film went into the Oscar race with an impressive haul of trophies at the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and the Screen Actor Guild Awards.

Bong is not new to the western audiences and first broke onto the international scene with "Memories of Murder" , a cult favourite of his fans and credited for being one of the first films of the South Korean cinema's new wave. The director will continue the "Parasite" saga in a television series, which will expand on the universe that he created in the movie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

BJP weakening equal rights given to Dalits, tribals by Constitution: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the BJP over the Supreme Courts decision on the issue of reservation in appointments and promotions, alleging that the ruling party was weakening the equal rights given to Dalits and ...

UPDATE 1-Merkel protegee Kramp-Karrenbauer won't run for chancellor - source

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Chancellor Angela Merkels protege and leader of their conservative Christian Democrats CDU, will not run for chancellor in Germanys federal election next year, a source in her party said on Monday.Kramp-Karrenbau...

UPDATE 1-Oscar fever grips cruise ship passengers under coronavirus quarantine

Some cruise ship passengers savored lavish meals others watched movies or were glued to the live Academy Awards broadcast. The lucky few whose turn it was to get fresh air paced the decks, reveling in a glimpse of blue sky. Nearly a week in...

President Ramaphosa takes over chairship of AU from Egypt President

Let us build the Africa we want. Let the guns be silenced. Let our swords be beaten to plowshares, and our spears turned into pruning hooks. It is the actions we take from this day onwards that will determine our continents destiny, said Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020