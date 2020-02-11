Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alex Di Stefano to be third highest-ranked DJ to ever perform in NZ

Alex Di Stefano, from Italy, is a music producer with more than 20 years of experience and has a unique style of techno trance combined with a large musical knowledge of past and present.

Alex Di Stefano to be third highest-ranked DJ to ever perform in NZ
With an incredibly strong base, Alex Di Stefano has settled into a life in which musical freedom is the norm and knocking the socks off of fans across the globe is just another day at the office. Image Credit: ANI

An electronic dance music icon is to perform in Wellington for the first time on Saturday, playing at D4 on Allen Street.

Alex Di Stefano, from Italy, is a music producer with more than 20 years of experience and has a unique style of techno trance combined with a large musical knowledge of past and present. He will be the third highest-ranked techno/trance DJ to ever perform in New Zealand.

With an incredibly strong base, Alex Di Stefano has settled into a life in which musical freedom is the norm and knocking the socks off of fans across the globe is just another day at the office.

"I'm really, really excited to be coming to New Zealand for my very first time," Di Stefano said. "I really cannot wait to see you all."Having been DJing since he was 10, he is now widely regarded as one of the hottest properties within his genre. He has released tracks for many well-known labels such as Subculture and In Trance We Trust, and has played at world-renowned venues such as Tomorrowland and Luminosity. His fame has knocked on the doors of industry heads like Armin van Buuren.

"It's no secret that I've always been a techno and trance fan since the '90s, so I already had the opportunity to experiment with the fusion of the two genres," he said.

"It all started in 1989 when I started listening to music from Technotronic, Snap, and Cappella, just to name a few. I was immediately caught from that electro, techno sound combined with rap music, which inspired me for my first Italo Dance single under Daydream, "Thinkin' About You", released in 1994

A year later came to his second single "DayDream – Through The Night", from this release he gained recognition from the most well-known labels.

Alex di Stefano is ranked 581 on DJrankings.org, compared with NZs top techno DJ Daniel Farley, ranked 4416, and Australia's highest-ranking of 2556, for Nick Skitz.

All this makes Alex Di Stefano an icon for the electronic dance music industry. Only two techno DJs ranked higher than he has ever graced New Zealand's shores: Carl Cox and Derrick May.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

With an eye on China & Russia, Trump proposes USD 740 billion as the defence budget

President Donald Trump on Monday proposed USD 740 billion as the countrys national security budget for 2021, with an eye on China and Russia that are on a military modernisation programme that poses a challenge to the United States. A key a...

Dodgers finalize deal with Red Sox for Betts, Price

Outfielder Mookie Betts and left-hander David Price are finally heading to the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Boston Red Sox as part of a deal that was agreed upon Sunday. The trade was finalized Monday after medical reviews.The Dodgers will ...

EXPLAINER-As coronavirus fails to ease, interest in 'force majeure'

With the coronavirus outbreak that originated in Hubei province, China, showing no signs of abating any time soon, some companies that buy and sell goods in the Chinese market are taking interest in the legal defense of force majeure.The de...

UPDATE 3-U.S. judge expected to rule in favor of merger of Sprint, T-Mobile-sources

A U.S. district judge is expected to rule in favor of allowing Sprint and T-Mobile to merge over the objections of a group of state attorneys general, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Shares of Sprint surged 69 in after ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020