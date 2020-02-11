Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters People News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 10:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 10:29 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Laura Dern wins best supporting actress Oscar for 'Marriage Story'

Laura Dern, whose Hollywood career has spanned more than four decades, won her first Oscar on Sunday for her portrayal of a ruthless divorce lawyer in domestic drama "Marriage Story." "This is the best birthday present ever," Dern, who turns 53 on Monday, said during her acceptance speech. Pele is depressed, reclusive due to health issues, says son

Brazilian soccer great Pele is depressed over his poor health and reluctant to leave the house because he cannot walk unaided, his son Edinho said in an interview published in Brazil on Monday. Pele, widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers in history and who will be 80 in October, has had hip trouble for years and now needs a frame to walk. Many of his recent public appearances have been in a wheelchair. Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor Oscar for 'Joker'

Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar on Sunday for his terrifying performance as an isolated loner who becomes one of the world's best known comic book villains in "Joker," and invoked his late brother River Phoenix in one of the most emotional acceptance speeches of the night. Phoenix, 45, won the best actor Oscar after three previous nominations, crowning an awards season that has seen him sweep every major prize for his role in the standalone origin story of Batman's archenemy. South Korea's Bong Joon Ho wins best director Oscar win for 'Parasite'

South Korean Bong Joon Ho won the best director Oscar for dark social satire "Parasite" on Sunday, becoming the first person from the Asian nation to win the award. The film was one of the biggest winners at the Academy Awards, having already taken best international feature film and best original screenplay. Renee Zellweger wins best actress Oscar for 'Judy'

Renee Zellweger was crowned best actress at the Oscars on Sunday for her portrait of Hollywood legend Judy Garland in "Judy," a biographical drama exploring the singer's personal and professional turmoil at the end of her life. It marked the second Oscar victory in four nominations for Zellweger, 50, a Texas-born performer whose immersion in the role of Garland also earned Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA awards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea by injured student seeking probe in Jamia violence

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centres response on a plea seeking a court-monitored probe by a committee or an SIT into the police crackdown at Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15 last year. A bench of Chief Justice D...

Adani Transmission sells 25.1 pc stake in arm AEML to QIA for Rs 3,220 cr

Adani Transmission on Tuesday said it has sold 25.1 per cent stake in its arm Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd AEML to Qatar Investment Authority QIA for approximately Rs 3,220 crore. Qatar Investment Authority QIA has completed acquisition of ...

PPFAS Mutual Fund Plans to Open Seven Branches this Year

PPFAS Mutual Fund, sponsored by Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services Private Limited, opened two new branches in Bengaluru and Pune. In addition to the head office in Mumbai, the fund house has now three branches overall. It had opened ...

Delhi court seeks report from police on Brinda Karat's complaint against Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Verma

A special court in Delhi on Tuesday directed police to file an action taken report on a complaint filed by CPIM leader Brinda Karat against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for their alleged hate speeches while campaigning for De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020