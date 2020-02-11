Matthew Perry is crushing over Barack Obama in his new Instagram post

Days after making his Instagram debut 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry on Monday shared a picture of himself with the former US President Barack Obama and confessed his man-crush over Obama. In the picture that Perry shared on Instagram, the two were seen in a jovial mood exchanging laughter.

"Yes, that is @barackobama, and yes, he is laughing at shit that just came out of my mouth," Perry captioned the picture and further revealed his crush over the former President with the hashtag #mancrushmonday. Earlier on February 7, Perry has officially joined Instagram, following the footsteps of his 'Friends' co-star Jennifer Aniston.

He was welcomed by the entire star cast of the famous sitcom on the social media platform.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

