Janet Jackson announces new album 'Black Diamond'
Singer Janet Jackson is back on the music scene after five years with a brand new album titled "Black Diamond". The 53-year-old musician, who made the announcement on Twitter on Monday, said she will also embark on a world tour this summer.
"I've heard all your wishes and I'm working on my new album and going on a new World Tour this summer titled 'Black Diamond'. I'm so excited to share this new era with you," Jackson wrote. It will be her twelfth studio album.
According to NME, she will perform her 1989 social issues concept album 'Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814', which turned 30 last September in her tour gig. Jackson's last album was "Unbreakable" , which came out in 2015.
The "Black Diamond" tour kicks off on June 24 in Miami and will close on August 23 in Tacoma, Washington.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Janet Jackson
- Unbreakable
- Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation
- NME
- Miami
- Tacoma
- Washington
ALSO READ
Air India disinvestment: Government sets March 17 deadline for submitting EoI
Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Media and Entertainment Skills Council to organise Media Job Festival
Government signs peace pact with Bodo militant group NDFB in presence of Home Minister Amit Shah.
Two Iraq protesters killed as anti-government unrest persists