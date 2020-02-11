Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters People News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 18:27 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Laura Dern wins best supporting actress Oscar for 'Marriage Story'

Laura Dern, whose Hollywood career has spanned more than four decades, won her first Oscar on Sunday for her portrayal of a ruthless divorce lawyer in domestic drama "Marriage Story." "This is the best birthday present ever," Dern, who turns 53 on Monday, said during her acceptance speech. Pele is depressed, reclusive due to health issues, says son

Brazilian soccer great Pele is depressed over his poor health and reluctant to leave the house because he cannot walk unaided, his son Edinho said in an interview published in Brazil on Monday. Pele, widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers in history and who will be 80 in October, has had hip trouble for years and now needs a frame to walk. Many of his recent public appearances have been in a wheelchair. Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor Oscar for 'Joker'

Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar on Sunday for his terrifying performance as an isolated loner who becomes one of the world's best known comic book villains in "Joker," and invoked his late brother River Phoenix in one of the most emotional acceptance speeches of the night. Phoenix, 45, won the best actor Oscar after three previous nominations, crowning an awards season that has seen him sweep every major prize for his role in the standalone origin story of Batman's archenemy. American lyricist Diane Warren wins Sweden's Polar Music Prize

American songwriter Diane Warren, who has penned hits for singers Celine Dion, Cher and Lady Gaga, was awarded Sweden's Polar Music Prize on Tuesday. Founded in 1989 by Stig Anderson, publisher and manager of the Swedish band ABBA, previous winners include Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Elton John and Metallica. South Korea's Bong Joon Ho wins best director Oscar win for 'Parasite'

South Korean Bong Joon Ho won the best director Oscar for dark social satire "Parasite" on Sunday, becoming the first person from the Asian nation to win the award. The film was one of the biggest winners at the Academy Awards, having already taken best international feature film and best original screenplay. Renee Zellweger wins best actress Oscar for 'Judy'

Renee Zellweger was crowned best actress at the Oscars on Sunday for her portrait of Hollywood legend Judy Garland in "Judy," a biographical drama exploring the singer's personal and professional turmoil at the end of her life. It marked the second Oscar victory in four nominations for Zellweger, 50, a Texas-born performer whose immersion in the role of Garland also earned Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA awards. Weinstein accuser's agent expected to testify in New York rape trial

Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein are expected to call the former agent of accuser Jessica Mann to testify on Tuesday in the ex-producer's rape case as the weeks-long trial nears a close. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to raping Mann and to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand Police rescues 315 children under 'Operation Smile and identification' Campaign

The Uttarakhand police have rescued 315 children, 100 men and 207 women during the two-month-long Operation Smile, the police said on Tuesday. The identification of 24 unidentified bodies was also done. Of these, 17 deceased persons belonge...

WRAPUP 9-Expert sees coronavirus over by April in China, WHO still alarmed

The coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April, its senior medical adviser said on Tuesday, but deaths passed 1,000 and the World Health Organization feared a very grave global threat.As the epidemic squeezed the worlds second-bigge...

Nirbhaya's parents move Delhi court seeking death warrant for convicts; hearing Wednesday

Nirbhayas parents and the Delhi government moved a trial court on Tuesday seeking fresh death warrants for the four death row convicts for her gang rape and murder. Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana issued notice to all the convicts ...

Will request state government to form OBC commission in state: NCBC chairperson

National Commission for Backward Classes NCBC chairperson Bhagwan Lal Sahani on Tuesday said that he will raise the issue of reservation for other backward classes with state secretary and would request the state government to resolve the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020