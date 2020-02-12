Left Menu
Universal's 'The Hunt' gets new release date and new trailer

Universal Studios has finally decided to release its controversial movie "The Hunt" . According to Variety, the studio, which made the film in collaboration with Jason Blum's Blumhouse banner, has given the film a March 13 opening date in the US.

The satirical film, which features Betty Gilpin, Hillary Swank and Emma Roberts, revolves around global liberal elites killing conservative people for sport. As part of its marketing campaign, the studio also released a new trailer of the film with the tagline, "The most talked about movie of the year is the one nobody has seen … yet."

Directed by Craig Zobel, "The Hunt" was earlier scheduled to be released in September last year, but in the wake of a series of mass shootings in the US, the makers had pulled it from the calendar. US President Donald Trump had also criticized the movie on Twitter without naming it. He said the intention behind the film was "to inflame and cause chaos" in the society.

"Liberal Hollywood is racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate! They like to call themselves 'Elite' but they are not Elite. In fact, it is often the people that they so strongly oppose that are actually the Elite. "The movie coming out is made in order to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country," Trump had said in a two-part tweet.

