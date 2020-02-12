First poster of 'Angrezi Medium' out, trailer launch tomorrow

Ahead of the trailer release tomorrow, the makers of the much-awaited comedy-drama 'Angrezi Medium' released the first official poster of the film on Wednesday. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster of the Irfan Khan starrer on Twitter.

The poster features the 53-year-old actor in the outfit of a Queen's guard and Radhika Madan, who is sporting a school uniform with braids, hugging him. "Trailer drops tomorrow... #Irrfan, #KareenaKapoorKhan, #DimpleKapadia, #RadhikaMadan, #RanvirShorey, #KikuSharda and #DeepakDobriyal... First look poster of #AngreziMedium... Directed by Homi Adajania... Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios... 20 March 2020 release," read the tweet.

The 'Life of Pi' actor sought treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour in London and had a 'successful surgery' last year. Irrfan returned to Mumbai in September after a 'successful surgery', post wrapping up his upcoming film.

To bring a connection with his followers, Irfan had recorded heart-touching voice note. Shedding light on his health state in the voice note, Irrfan urged his fans to shower 'Angrezi Medium' with the same amount of love it gave to 'Hindi Medium.

He also added that due to health restrictions, he wouldn't be able to extensively promote the movie, but urged everyone to go and watch this "labour of love and hard work". Taran Adarsh shared the voice note on Twitter and wrote: "As #AngreziMedium embarks on its journey towards cinema halls, here's #Irrfan's heartwarming message... #AngreziMediumTrailer out tomorrow [13 Feb 2020]"

The forthcoming movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role. Kareena plays a cop in the film while Radhika essays the role of Irrfan's daughter who wishes to pursue higher studies in the UK. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia.

Irrfan had earlier shared a picture on his Twitter handle from the sets of the film, where he introduced his character Champak, who is a sweet shop owner. Deepak Dobriyal and Manu Rishi play Irrfan's brother and cousin, respectively, in the film. The trio run sweet shops and are rivals. 'Angrezi Medium' is the sequel to the 2017 hit film 'Hindi Medium', which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.

The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.