Diana Penty to turn Shivan & Narresh's muse at LFW Summer/Resort 2020
Bollywood actor Diana Penty will be the showstopper at designers Shivan and Narresh's Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 show. As part of the duo's Seoul Series, the collection titled, "Hututi Summer Edit", captures the essence and charm of the South Korean capital.
The show, a collaboration between the Delhi-based label and Caprese, will feature silhouettes designed to suit women across ages and body types. "The blast of Seoul's defined tradition, present-day culture and hospitable people have influenced the development of the eponymous Seoul Series, binding it with the luxury holiday lifestyle universe of the brand. Its extension, the Hututi Summer Edit, in collaboration with Caprese, is an exciting exhibition of refreshing spring shades and the Korean fauna that will see a burst of colour on the runway.
"The aim is to partner and illustrate our love for travel and fashion with a brand that catalyses our creative energy and process," Shivan & Narresh said in a statement. The designers will present their collection on Friday.
The LFW runs through Sunday.
