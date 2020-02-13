We'll be sensitive to history: Vicky Kaushal on 'Takht'

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday said that the team of the upcoming historical "Takht" will be sensitive to history and will try to chronicle it with utmost honesty. "Takht" marks Karan Johar's first attempt at directing a period drama which traces the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh.

Vicky, who plays Aurangzeb in the film, said the team is aware of the pressure of staying true to the narrative. "I've always wanted to be a part of historical drama. This one is as big as it gets, with a great ensemble cast and Karan helming it. They have their own pressure to make the narrative as true as what's written in history. For us as performers too the pressure is the same," Vicky said in a group interview.

The actor said that he will follow the vision of the director and it is the filmmaker's prerogative to take "what part of the story he wants to narrate and stick to that." "If I'm playing the character of Prithvi in 'Bhoot' and Aurangzeb in 'Takht', the emotion has to be honest... We are trying to be as sensitive as possible to what was part of history. We are doing exactly that. Like Karan sir answered earlier that he's just telling a story that history has already written."

The historical drama also features Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Vicky will be next seen in "Bhoot-The Haunted Ship", backed by Karan. The horror film, directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, will release on February 21.

Apart from "Bhoot" and "Takht" , Vicky will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar's biopic on Udham Singh and will reunite with "Uri" director Aditya Dhar for his next in which he will play Ashwatthama. Vicky said Dhar's film is a "superhero mythology" project and will require physical transformation.

