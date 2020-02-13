Left Menu
Development News Edition

We'll be sensitive to history: Vicky Kaushal on 'Takht'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 19:32 IST
We'll be sensitive to history: Vicky Kaushal on 'Takht'

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday said that the team of the upcoming historical "Takht" will be sensitive to history and will try to chronicle it with utmost honesty. "Takht" marks Karan Johar's first attempt at directing a period drama which traces the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh.

Vicky, who plays Aurangzeb in the film, said the team is aware of the pressure of staying true to the narrative. "I've always wanted to be a part of historical drama. This one is as big as it gets, with a great ensemble cast and Karan helming it. They have their own pressure to make the narrative as true as what's written in history. For us as performers too the pressure is the same," Vicky said in a group interview.

The actor said that he will follow the vision of the director and it is the filmmaker's prerogative to take "what part of the story he wants to narrate and stick to that." "If I'm playing the character of Prithvi in 'Bhoot' and Aurangzeb in 'Takht', the emotion has to be honest... We are trying to be as sensitive as possible to what was part of history. We are doing exactly that. Like Karan sir answered earlier that he's just telling a story that history has already written."

The historical drama also features Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Vicky will be next seen in "Bhoot-The Haunted Ship", backed by Karan. The horror film, directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, will release on February 21.

Apart from "Bhoot" and "Takht" , Vicky will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar's biopic on Udham Singh and will reunite with "Uri" director Aditya Dhar for his next in which he will play Ashwatthama. Vicky said Dhar's film is a "superhero mythology" project and will require physical transformation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Guardiola fears sack if Real Madrid tie goes wrong

London, Feb 13 AFP Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he could be sacked if he fails to beat Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League. Guardiola has won five major trophies in three seasons at the Etihad, but a failure to ...

'Baby Mufflerman' special invitee at Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony

Baby Mufflerman Aavyan Tomar, who stole the hearts when he dressed up as AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, will be a special invitee at the swearing-in ceremony at the historic Ramlila Ground here on February 16. An AAP functionary said Tomar h...

Bharti Airtel raises additional USD 250 mn via perpetual bonds

Bharti Airtel on Thursday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Network i2i has raised USD 250 million approximately Rs 1,780 crore through perpetual bonds offering an yield of 5.65 per cent. Airtel is among the few domestic companies, including...

WRAPUP 9-Coronavirus deaths in China spike, Japan has first fatality

The Chinese province at the center of the coronavirus outbreak reported a record rise in deaths and thousands of more infections using a broader definition on Thursday, while Japan became the third place outside mainland China to suffer a f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020